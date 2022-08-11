Russia says Switzerland is “no longer neutral” and cannot act as a mediator with Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: A Swiss flag flies behind a memorial plaque for Bundesplatz in Bern, Switzerland on May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wegmann

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia said on Thursday it had rejected a Swiss offer to represent Ukraine’s interests in Russia and Moscow’s interests in Ukraine because it no longer considered Switzerland a neutral country.

Switzerland has a long diplomatic tradition of acting as a mediator between countries whose relations have broken down, but Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Nechaev said this is not possible in the current situation.

“The Swiss are already interested in our opinion about the possible representation of Ukraine’s interests in Russia and Russia in Ukraine,” Nechaev told reporters.

“We answered very clearly that Switzerland, unfortunately, has lost its status as a neutral country and cannot act as a mediator or as a representative. Bern has joined the illegal sanctions imposed by the West on Russia”

Neutral Switzerland has joined all sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russia for its military intervention in Ukraine.

Swiss media reported earlier that the main objective of the Swiss proposal would be to allow Ukrainians living in Russia to receive consular services from the Swiss embassy in Moscow.

