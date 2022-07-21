Russia says its military objectives are no longer focused solely on eastern Ukraine | world | Dr..

Sergei Lavrov added that Western arms supplies changed the Kremlin’s calculations. In an interview, Sergei Lavrov justified this change with a “different geography” in connection with the situation that existed in Ukraine at the end of March, when, having failed to do so, Russia said that it wanted to focus on the east of the country. Conquer Kyiv, the capital.

“This concerns not only the Donetsk region and LNR (Lugansk), but also the Kherson region, the Zaporizhia region and other regions,” Lavrov told state media in an interview. The Russian Foreign Minister confirmed to the RIA Novosti news agency and RT that “this process is continuing in a steady and persistent manner.”

These statements come after Russia in recent weeks recorded territorial conquests in eastern Ukraine, capturing Severodonetsk and Lysechhansk, opening the way for it to try to advance towards the cities of Kramatorsk and Slovyansk to the west.

Lavrov: “Geographical goals will change”

However, heavy fighting continues in this part of Ukraine, to which better Western artillery pieces have recently been delivered. On the other hand, Lavrov warned that if the West continues to supply Ukraine with weapons capable of long-range strikes, such as the US HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, Russia’s geographical objectives will change even more.

“Because we cannot allow to find weapons in the part under the control of (President Volodymyr) Zelensky or his replacement, which could directly threaten our lands or the territories of (separatist) republics that have declared their independence or want to choose their future on their own.

Joff (F, Spiegel)