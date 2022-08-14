Russia says Finland and Sweden joining NATO would be a ‘fatal mistake’

On Monday, the Russian government confirmed that it would not accept Finland and Sweden joining NATO and stated that It would be “another grave mistake with far-reaching consequences”, In the midst of Helsinki and Stockholm’s efforts to join NATO.

“The situation is radically changing in the face of what is happening,” “It is a reflection of a completely wrong and distorted perception of what is happening in the world by the political circles of the West,” said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

And so he stated that “The security of Sweden and Finland will not be enhanced as a result of this decision,” According to the Russian news agency Interfax. “It is clear to us,” Ryabkov said at a press conference in Moscow.

“How we will ensure our security following the change in this general NATO setup is a side question. This will depend on the practical outcome of the expected joining of Finland and Sweden to the alliance.”It is to explain. “Don’t have any illusions that we will simply resign ourselves,” he warned.

This way, stress it “The general level of military tension will increase and the predictability will be lower in this region.”

“It is a shame that common sense is sacrificed for the sake of ghostly ideas about what to do in the current situation,” he said, before pointing out that “This is the level at which relevant decisions are made in those countries.”

Over the weekend, both Sweden and Finland announced their intention to do so formally submit their application to join NATO. See also 50 years after Roe vs. Wade, abortion returns to the US Supreme Court

For his part, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the military organization appreciates increasing its presence in the Baltic region and even deploying forces in Sweden and Finland, in order to Ensuring the security of the two Scandinavian countries once they apply for NATO membership.