Russia releases ex-US soldier Trevor Reed in exchange for Russian detainee

(CNN) — Russia on Wednesday released Trevor Reed, a US citizen and former Marine who had been held in that country since 2019, in exchange for a Russian held in the United States. Moments after Moscow announced the release, US President Joe Biden confirmed the news, saying he had informed the Reade family.

“Today we welcome Trevor Reed home and celebrate his return to the family that misses him so much. Trevor, a former US Marine, is free from Russian detention,” the president said in a statement. He added: “I have heard from the voices of Trevor’s parents how much they are concerned about his health and miss his presence. I am happy to share with them the good news of Trevor’s freedom.”

“Our family has had a nightmare. Today, our prayers are answered and Trevor is safe and well on his way back to America.” expression The Reed family in a statement.

Initially stated on her official channel on Telegram, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Reed’s release was part of an exchange with Russian citizen Konstantin Yaroshenko who is being held in the United States.

Why was Trevor Reid arrested in Russia?

Reade was sentenced to 9 years in prison in July 2020 for endangering the “life and health” of Russian policemen in an altercation. Reed and his family denied the charges.

Concerns about his health have increased in recent weeks. So his parents staged a protest outside the White House last month to raise awareness of their son’s cause. Biden later met with the parents to discuss efforts to bring Reid home.

In June 2021, during his meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Biden He said he discussed my case with Americans, including Reed, who is being held in Russia. “I raised the case of two unjustly imprisoned American citizens, Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed,” Biden said during a news conference after the summit in Geneva.

Paul Whelan, another American detained in Russia

The release of Trevor Reed also highlights the case of former US Marine Paul Whelan, who was arrested in a Moscow hotel in December 2018. Whelan was arrested on espionage charges, charges he denied.

In his Wednesday statement to Reade, Biden said his administration “will not stop” until Whelan returns home.

News under development.