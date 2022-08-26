“Russia prefers the right”: Lita’s clamor ignites the clash

Enrico Letta He tries again and ignites political conflict: to try to bite off some unlikely consensus, he tries in every way to discredit truly Insist on his favorite story Russia who will be “ strong interference “On the upcoming Italian political elections” Because the Russian government knows that our position is anti-Putin, like the line that the Italian government has maintained until now, while Salvini and Berlusconi are friends. Moscow. The screaming Democratic Minister said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Prideco. “ Europe is concerned that Italy is moving towards the Urban model “He stressed that Italy should choose Meloni and Salvini, as there would be a risk of comparison with Poland and Hungary.” Countries now led by governments have been sanctioned by the European Union on many issues related to fundamental freedoms “.

“Lita makes inferences”

Because of Lita, the image of Italy abroad has been discredited: it is an idea Stefania CraxiSenator of Forza Italia and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Palazzo Madama, who stated that the Secretary of the Democratic Party “ Don’t miss an opportunity to spread poison to the center-right and demonize political opponents.” . The interview conducted with the Spanish newspaper El Predeco is “Dr I am an absolute attraction and should be strongly condemned “…what Lita said must be supported by evidence (which is not there): in this case.” Say it now. Other than that, his inferences are only conclusions indicative of the desperate situation in which the Italian left finds itself Craxi added.

‘Countless damage’

The answer was not long to come even from Maria Theresa BellucciVice-President of the Fdi Group in the Social Affairs Committee and candidate for the Council in the single-member Lazio 1 constituency, who stated that Lita’s election campaign is drifting dangerously and “ He ends up in the realm of anti-Italian “The words he uttered to El Periodico, indeed,” They represent incalculable damage to the reputation of our country Truth Day, September 25th. It will only depend on the bad management that has characterized the CEOs led by the Democratic Party ‘” added Bellucci, who “advised” the Democratic minister from a distance to think twice before speaking. Because among the ranks of his alliance he could count those who opposed Finland and Sweden joining NATO “.

