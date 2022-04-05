Russia, new EU-US sanctions on the way

European Union that they United States of America Ready to release a file New package of sanctions against Russia . What prompted the two allies were the horrific images coming from Bucha The massacre of civilians by Putin’s army took place. “We are impressed with the new satellite images of what happened in Bucha and we have to respond,” The European Commissioner for Economics said, Paolo Gentiloni. “I think the determination of member states to tighten sanctions against Russia is a comprehensive decision.”The French Finance Minister added, Bruno Le Mer. “The basic principle of sanctions is the unity of the twenty-seven. This is what makes them effective, which gives value to their application against the Russian state and against Vladimir Putin.”

Sanctions on Russia: what they will include

The Committee of Permanent Representatives of the Governments of European Union Member States (Coreper) is expected to approve tomorrow a package that includes related bans. To import Russian products and export to MoscowEspecially Building materials. public oligarchs punish. The debate is also about adopting a mechanism to prevent Russia from circumventing the embargo. The package could also include a European port ban on Russian ships and products. For CNBC, there may also be pressure on aircraft leasing steel products And more restrictions onImport and export of luxury goods.

Sanctions on Russia: There is an energy complex

The master node is represented by energy resources. Despite the ban requested by the Speaker of Parliament, Roberta Mezzola, we must move towards a Partial cut of supplies and is likely to relate to coal and oil, while a sharp cut in gas appears unlikely. “At the moment, supplies cannot be cut off,” Finance owner Christian Lindner explained.