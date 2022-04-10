Russia. Import and export: Moscow urges other BRICS countries to extend the use of national currencies

by Alberto Galvi –

The Russian government urged other BRICS member states (Brazil, China, India, Russia and South Africa) to expand the use of national currencies in import and export transactions and to integrate payment systems. The BRICS countries are important global economies and have a great influence on international affairs.

After the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Russia was subjected to sanctions from Western countries, which resulted in its exclusion from the global financial system and nearly half of its foreign exchange reserves. International payment cards Visa and MasterCard suspended operations in Russia in early March, while major Russian banks lost access to SWIFT (the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication), preventing the government from using its $630 billion in foreign exchange reserves.

Although none of the other BRICS countries participated in the economic sanctions against Russia, the multilateral bank set up by the five countries, the New Development Bank (NDB), announced that it had suspended new transactions in Russia. The National Development Bank is a financial institution created in 2014 to mobilize resources for infrastructure projects and sustainable development in emerging economies.

In addition, the BRICS countries created a Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA) in 2015 to compensate for the failure to implement International Monetary Fund (IMF) reforms, which the United States has long promised but prevented.

However, the CRA has the potential to turn into a viable alternative to the IMF’s BRICS group, as it proposes to provide member countries with short-term liquidity support. The global economic situation has greatly worsened due to the sanctions that have hit the foundations of the international monetary and financial system based on the United States dollar.

That is why it is necessary to use national currencies in export and import operations. Russia created the SPFS (Bank of Russia Financial Message System), as an alternative to SWIFT, and its MIR card payment system began operating in 2015. These financial instruments developed by Moscow serve to protect the country from increased sanctions.

Meanwhile, BRICS ministers stressed the importance of cooperation in efforts to stabilize the current economic situation, and the Russian Central Bank cut interest rates again, with further cuts likely at the upcoming BRICS meetings.