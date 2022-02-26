Russia has now threatened Finland and Sweden, saying their accession to NATO would have “political-military repercussions”.

Maria Zagarova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, in file photo (EFE/Sergei Ilnitsky)



spokeswoman The Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zagarova, warned Finland and Sweden that their accession to NATO would have “serious political-military repercussions.” They will ask for a Russian “answer”.

This was announced by Zajarova at a press conference afterwards The Scandinavian countries expressed their support for the Ukrainian government against the Russian invasion which started on Thursday They were invited to participate in the NATO Extraordinary Summit as an observersince now they do not participate in the Atlantic Alliance.

Finland and Sweden should not base their security on harming the security of other countries.Zajarova announced in comments compiled by Newsweek.

‘It is clear that The accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, which is above all a military alliance, will have serious political-military repercussions that will require a response from our country.“, Cautious.

Finnish Prime Minister Last Thursday, Sanna Marin announced that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would “change the meaning of the debate” over its country’s entry into NATO.

Prime Minister of Finland (Geert Vanden Wijngaert / REUTERS)

Also, in the last few hours, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Sweden and Finland for their military assistanceTechnical and humanitarian provided.

Yesterday, the Nordic countries condemned the Russian invasion. Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway They described this as a violation of international law and demanded a firm response.

“Sweden Condemns in the strongest terms the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s actions are also seen as an attack on the European security system. It will meet with a united and strong response in solidarity with UkraineThe Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

In a message on his official account on the social network TwitterSana Marine also strongly condemned the attack, which it considers a “grave violation” of international law and threatens the lives of many civilians. “Finland He expresses his strong support for Ukraine and the Ukrainians, and we are looking for ways to increase our support,” said Marin.

His Norwegian counterpart, Jonas Gahr Store, also described the military operation in eastern and southern Ukraine as a “serious violation” and blamed Russia for “throwing Europe into this dark situation”.. “Russia must immediately cease its military operations and respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he wrote in a statement.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson (Reuters / Joanna Geron)

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed herself in similar terms, condemning the “horrible and inexcusable” act.which it considers a violation of international covenants and law. It should have important consequences for Russia. The European Union and NATO will meet soon to discuss the matter.”

Russia justified in the UN Security Council its decision to intervene in Ukraine because of Kiev’s alleged “provocations”. and the situation of the Donbass residents and stressed that he did not seek to “occupy” the neighboring country.

The Russian ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia, emphasized that the goal of this “special operation” was “to protect people. For eight years they have been suffering from genocide by the Kiev regime” and the “disarmament” of Ukraine.

The diplomat stressed that “the occupation of Ukraine is not in the plans” of Russia, He stressed that the interference was justified in the Charter of the United Nations and held the Ukrainian government responsible for the situation, Accusing him of increasing his “provocations” in the east of the country, where Moscow recognized the independence of two self-proclaimed separatist republics.

