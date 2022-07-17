“A stockpile of Harpoon missiles received by Ukraine from member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which was stored in an industrial warehouse in Odessa, was destroyed with long-range, high-precision air-to-ground missiles,” the military entity said through a statement.

Another attack by the Russian Airborne Forces, according to the ministry, killed 200 people at the base of the 92nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the city of Chugov in the Kharkov region.

For his part, the governor of the Russian Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces bombed the Russian border city of Zornovo, without causing any casualties among the civilian population.

Bogomaz specified from his Telegram channel that the Ukrainian forces fired 29 shells as a result of the bombing, and confirmed that the Russian operational services were working immediately.

The authorities of several Russian provinces bordering Ukraine have not ceased in recent months to denounce the effects of Ukrainian projectiles on border checkpoints and other facilities.

The destabilizing situation has caused the suspension of flights to and from Bryansk and ten other cities in the southern European part of Russia since the start of the special military operation on Ukrainian territory.

Russia launched an armed operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the authorities of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk republics unilaterally requested assistance to repel the escalation of aggression and intense bombardment by Kyiv.

Previously, Moscow recognized the independence and sovereignty of both regions and signed treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with its leaders, which included the establishment of diplomatic relations and military assistance.

In his speech to inform about the start of the operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the goal is to protect the Donbass population from violations and genocide in Kyiv over the past eight years, as well as “disarmament” and “disarmament”. Ukraine.

JCM / odf