Russia confirms the start of the “great battle” over Donbass | international

The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, confirmed the start of the “Great Battle” over Donbass, after confirming that the Russian forces would start the next stage of the military campaign focused on the liberation of Donetsk and Lugansk in eastern Ukraine.

“It seems to me that now will be an important moment in this special operation,” added Lavrov, the first senior Russian official to state publicly. The Great Battle of Russia for the Donbass began.

Russia insists on “montage” of the Bush massacre

Lavrov said Ukraine had failed to “estimate” the withdrawal of Russian forces three weeks ago from Iraq Kyiv and Chernigov regions, In the north of the country, and from the Sumy region in the northeast.

He noted that “we have changed the form of our military presence in Ukraine, and this was announced immediately after the Istanbul meeting” on March 29.

“We said that since we thought (the Ukrainians) had considered what could form the basis of an agreement, we, as a goodwill gesture, changed the composition in the Chernigov regions and how, but this was not appreciated. But Bucha was organized immediately.”

Thus, Lavrov referred to The discovery of a massacre against civilians in Bucha After the withdrawal of Russian forces from the Kyiv region, which Ukraine and the West accuse Russia, which in turn describes what happened as a “staging”.

The foreign minister stressed that Russia “will not rest until the truth is established” about what happened in Bucha.

Lavrov stressed that “this conspiracy” developed in the same way as “Skripal, Litvinenko, Navalny and Boeing of Malaysian Airlines,” referring to attempts to poison or poison two former Russian spies and opponent Alexei Navalny, of which the West accuses Russia, in addition to the downing of the MH-17 in eastern Ukraine with a BUK missile belongs to that country.

Lavrov: We will not change the system in Ukraine

The head of Russian diplomacy also stressed that Russia does not intend to change the “regime” in Ukraine.

We will not change the system in Ukraine, we have talked about this many times. We want the Ukrainians to decide for themselves how they want to live”, although the attack in Ukraine at the beginning of the military campaign was justified by “discrediting” the neighboring country and referring on several occasions to the “Nazis” regime “in Kyiv.

He also considered that the West took advantage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Allegedly pressuring him to ignore the Minsk Peace Accords in Donbass, where pro-Russian forces in Donetsk, Luhansk and the Ukrainian army have already been fighting since 2014.

“They did everything in their power to reinforce his desire to ignore the Minsk agreements,” he said.

Russia rules out the use of nuclear weapons

In Lavrov’s opinion, there can be no serious negotiations with Zelensky, since the latter, as he said, “constantly changes his point of view in two completely opposite directions.”

“He talks a lot. It depends on what you drink or smoke, it says a lot,” said the Russian diplomat, in response to a question about Russia’s alleged intention to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Lavrov stressed that Russia “is not studying the possibility of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.” “We are only talking about conventional weapons,” he said.