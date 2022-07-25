Russia confirms that its missiles destroyed the military infrastructure in Odessa | international

On Sunday, Russia claimed to have destroyed several military infrastructure in Odessa, Ukraine’s main export port.

Russia Today, it confirmed that its missiles were destroyed next Saturday military infrastructure in port Odessawhich is a key to Ukraine’s grain exports, on which an agreement was reached the day before under the auspices of Turkey and the United Nations.

“The Kalibr missiles destroyed a target of the military infrastructure of the port of Odessa,” a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote on her Telegram channel. Maria Zakharovawho said that in a “high-precision attack” a Ukrainian military boat was destroyed.

For its part, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that it was destroyed along with the warship. Harpoon anti-ship missile depot.

Production capacity for repair and modernization of cargo ships has also been disrupted. Ukrainian NavyThe spokesman for that briefcase, General Igor Konashenkov, said in his daily press appearance.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, condemned “unequivocally” Russian attacks on the Ukrainian port Odessa, on the Black Sea, a day after Russia and Ukraine reached an agreement to export Ukrainian grain and alleviate grain shortages around the world.

United State The ruling was added, and its foreign minister, Anthony Blinken, denounced that the attack on Odessa “raises serious doubts about Russia’s adherence to the agreement.”

“The Kremlin continues to show its contempt for the safety of millions of civilians as it continues its assault on Ukraine,” Blinkin said in a statement, stressing that Russia was “depriving Ukraine of its economic vitality and depriving the world of its food supplies.”

Moreover European Union The (EU) condemned the Russian attack on Odessa through its High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, who stressed that this action “once again demonstrates Russia’s complete disregard for international law and obligations.”

“The Russian missile spat from (Russian President) Vladimir Putin in the face of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep (Tayyip) Erdogan,” a Turkish foreign ministry spokesman said. Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko denounced the attack on the port of Odessa.

In turn, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskydeclared that the attack on Odessa “proves only one thing: no matter what Russia promises, it will always find a way not to keep it.”