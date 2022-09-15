Russia condemns US provocations in the Taiwan Strait.

Russia condemns the provocations of the United States and its satellites in the Taiwan Strait. The Russian president said that Russian President Vladimir Putin for the Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping During today’s meeting in Samarkand on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. “In practical terms, we firmly adhere to the one-China principle, and condemn the provocations of the United States and its satellites in the Taiwan Strait,” Putin said.

The Russian president said Russia understands China’s “concerns on the Ukrainian issue” and intends to “clarify Russia’s position” in this regard. We highly appreciate the balanced stance of Chinese friends on the Ukraine crisis. We understand your questions and concerns on this topic, during today’s meeting, of course, we will explain in detail our position on this issue, even if we talked about this before, “Putin said that the task of the SCO “is to ensure the comprehensive strengthening of the organization as a platform for constructive and constructive interaction,” he said. Putin “However, building work on the principles of equality, mutual benefit, respect for mutual sovereignty and refusal to interfere in internal affairs made it possible to turn this organization into an effective mechanism for multilateral cooperation in a short historical period.”

He added that trade between Russia and China will reach new records and exceed $200 billion in the future. The multifaceted ties between our two countries are actively developing. Last year, trade increased 35 percent to more than $140 billion. In the first seven months of this year, the volume of trade increased by another 25 percent. I am convinced that by the end of the year we will reach new highs and in the near future, as agreed, we will increase the volume of annual commercial sales to $200 billion or more.

“The world is changing rapidly, but only one thing has changed: the friendship between China and Russia, good global strategic partnership relations in the full sense of the word, and we continue to strengthen these relations,” the Kremlin quoted Putin as saying. . Moreover, the head of state stressed that Russia, China and Mongolia share views on the most pressing international issues. “Our countries exchange approaches on the most pressing issues on the international agenda and act on the basis of positions agreed upon in the United Nations and regional organizations,” Putin said. According to the Russian president, the three countries have been able to establish meaningful cooperation relations in trade, economy, science and other sectors. “Today we can say with satisfaction that all these agreements have been successfully implemented and have achieved tangible gains,” Putin said, adding that Russia is interested in strengthening relations with China and Mongolia.

China presidents, Xi JinpingRussia, Russian President Vladimir PutinI am in Samarkand to meet with the other leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and for a bilateral meeting that should take place on the same day. The meeting is in its 22nd edition, but it aroused special interest this year, in the scenario of the global crisis that began with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They are part of the organization China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan. Iran has begun the process of arriving. Afghanistan, Belarus and Mongolia They have observer status. There are also many dialogue partners: Egypt just joined Sri Lanka, Turkey, Cambodia, Azerbaijan, Nepal and Armenia. Expanding the organization is among the topics on the agenda, along with food and energy security, tight supply chains and climate change. The so-called “agreement” on the wheat corridor is certainly among the topics being focused: in fact, the Turkish president is also taking part in the event, Recep Tayyip ErdoganWhich plans to hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines with its Russian counterpart. Adviser to President Putin, Georg UshakovHe stressed that in recent days the two leaders have had “continuous phone contacts” on this issue and that there are several points that must be negotiated.

The organization’s general secretary, Zhang Ming, in a recent interview with Chinese radio “Cgtn”, focused above all on expanding the group. The last date goes back to 2017, when it entered India and Pakistan. The summit will discuss today and tomorrow a memorandum of understanding on Iran’s accession and Belarus’s application for membership. “There is a long queue outside the SCO door and I think the analogy is not exaggerated,” Minister Zhang said, attributing the reasons for this attraction to the “profound changes” taking place in international relations. The Chinese executive did not fail to stress China’s contribution to the development of the Skou region – which accounts for 40 percent of the population and a quarter of the world’s GDP – and to recall the cooperation initiatives launched by Beijing, starting. With communication projects within the New Silk Road or the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

