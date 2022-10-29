Russia claims to have repelled a drone attack in the Gulf of Sevastopol | world | Dr..

The Russian Navy confirmed that on Saturday (10.29.2022) it managed to repel a drone attack in the Sevastopol Bay, where the Moscow Fleet is anchored in the Black Sea, in the annexed Crimea. This is according to information provided by a pro-Russian party in the region.

“The ships of the Black Sea Fleet repulsed a drone (unmanned aerial vehicle) in the Sevastopol Bay,” Mikhail Razvogayev, the governor of Sevastopol installed by Moscow, said on Telegram. “No facilities in the city have been hit and the situation is under control,” he added.

The governor added that according to preliminary data, the army also destroyed an unmanned water vehicle.

Although nothing was damaged in the alleged attack attempt, local officials reported that ferries and boats were temporarily stopped. This Saturday’s announcement coincides with a counter-offensive by Ukrainian forces to make gains in the south of the country.

The governor called on residents to refrain from commenting and posting videos on networks about what happened, because this information can help the enemy in understanding how to organize the defense of the city.

Sevastopol is the largest city in Crimea, and was annexed by Russia in 2014. Crimea was part of the Russian Empire in the 18th century and then became part of Russia within the Soviet Union until 1954, when it was handed over to the Ukrainian Soviet Republic.

