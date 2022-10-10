Russia bombs a number of Ukrainian cities after the attack on the Crimean bridge | News | Dr..

On Monday (10.10.2022) Russia launched a wave of coordinated and deadly bombing of several cities in Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv, in response to an explosion that partially destroyed the strategic Crimean bridge.

The biggest campaign of attacks across Ukraine in months, which left at least five people dead in Kyiv, coincided with a meeting of the Security Council of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he called after the explosion on the Kerch bridge.

The Ukrainian military claimed that Russian forces fired 75 missiles at cities across the country, in a series of attacks that included the use of Iranian drones launched from Belarus. The last bombing of the Ukrainian capital dates back to the end of June.

At the beginning of the Security Council meeting, Putin said, according to television footage, that “massive attacks with long-range, high-precision weapons targeted the energy, military and communications infrastructure of Ukraine.” The head of the Kremlin promised “strict” responses in the event of new attacks.

At the same time, the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Putin, accused Ukraine of preparing an attack on his country, for the sake of which he announced the deployment of joint forces with Russia.

