Russia announces reducing its military activity in Kyiv and Chernigov after negotiations with Ukraine | international

Russia This Tuesday, he announced the decision to “dramatic” curtailment of military activity around the Ukrainian capital, KyivAnd the besieged northern city Chernigov After negotiations in Istanbul with the Ukrainian delegation.

This was stated by Alexander Fomin, Deputy Defense Minister of Russia after “constructive” talks with Ukraine in the Turkish city.

Fomin explained that the decision seeks to “increase mutual trust and create the necessary conditions for new negotiations, with the ultimate goal of signing an agreement” with the Ukrainian authorities.

Thus, he noted that the decision is also due to the fact that “negotiations on preparations for an agreement on neutrality and the non-nuclear status of Ukraine, as well as on the provision of security guarantees to Ukraine, are progressing towards practice.

“We start from the premise that major decisions will be adopted in Kyiv and that conditions for further official work will be created,” Interfax quoted Fomin as saying.

Minutes before that, the head of the Russian delegation to negotiations in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky, revealed that Moscow will adopt two measures to ease tension in Ukraine, one of which is at the military level that Fomin will announce.

In this sense, Medinsky stressed that the talks were “constructive” and added that the Russian delegation had received from its Ukrainian counterparts a “clear position to reach an agreement”, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

We have received proposals from Ukraine for consideration. He explained that it is a clearly formulated position,” stressing that “these proposals will be considered in the near future and submitted to President (Vladimir Putin).” He settled, saying, “We will give an answer.”

refugees

So far, the parties have met in person on three occasions – on February 28, March 3 and March 7 – in Belarusian territory, while the ministers met on the 10th in Antalya (Turkey). Foreign Affairs of Russia and Ukraine, Sergey Lavrov and Dmitro Kuleba respectively.

Earlier, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Irina Vereshuk, announced on Tuesday that the Kyiv government had negotiated with Russia the establishment of three humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from the besieged areas.

The first of them would allow civilians to leave from the port city of Mariupol, in the southeast, to Zaporizhia, in the north and under Ukrainian control, passing through the occupied city of Berdyansk.

For this purpose, 34 buses have been rented and will reach the besieged city by nightfall, Vereshock wrote on Telegram.

According to the Mariupol Municipal Council, the plan is for the convoy, escorted by civil defense services, to reach the city on Tuesday, but that the evacuation will not start until Wednesday morning “for security reasons”.

This source added that more than 75,000 residents of Mariupol were evacuated to Zaporizhia, where they were helped to find housing and provided with basic necessities.

The second corridor aims to allow the evacuation of the residents of Melitopol (south), where a humanitarian aid convoy will arrive throughout the day to evacuate civilians heading to Zaporizhia.

The last corridor will connect the town of Energodar (south), which is also under the control of the Russian army, with Zaporizhia.

For its part, the International Committee of the Red Cross announced that it will not participate in the evacuations that the government of Ukraine said it negotiated with Russia today, and which, among other things, will allow the departure of civilians. The punishable city of Mariupol.

Three weeks ago, the entity submitted “detailed proposals” to both sides of the conflict to create corridors allowing the safe exit of civilians from Mariupol, a city in the south of the country besieged by Russian forces, without any progress being made. This connection since then.