Russia and Ukraine: Putin demands the surrender of Mariupol to stop the bombing of the besieged city

three hours

image source, Getty Images to explain, Various governments and humanitarian agencies made an offer to the Russian government to evacuate the city.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the devastating bombing of Mariupol, a city besieged by the Russian army for weeks, will only stop when its authorities surrender.

The president made the remarks Tuesday night during an hour-long phone call with his French counterpart. Emmanuel MacronThe Kremlin confirmed.

Elysee officials said Putin told Macron that “in order to resolve the difficult humanitarian situation in this city, the Ukrainian nationalist fighters must stop resisting and lay down their arms.”

After the invitation, a humanitarian corridor was opened for Civilians evacuated from Mariupol This Thursday.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Verychuk said a convoy of 45 Ukrainian buses was on its way to the besieged city, where tens of thousands of civilians remain after weeks of bombing.

He added that the International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed that Russia had agreed to open a humanitarian corridor to Mariupol.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the United Nations refugee agency and the Red Cross will help with the evacuation of civilians, which will begin at 10:00 local time (0800 GMT) and that the ceasefire will allow civilians to head west to Zaporizhia across the border. Berdyansk port controlled by Russia.

France, along with Turkey, Greece, and various humanitarian groups, was responsible for presenting the city’s evacuation plan to Putin.

image source, Getty Images to explain, The Russian President indicated that he would evaluate the proposal to evacuate Mariupol.

Previous attempts to stop the attacks in Mariupol failed amid accusations of “bad faith” by both Ukraine and Russia. See also Big Apple weather emergency: New York City flash flood

In addition, Moscow was singled out for allegedly forcing thousands of civilians to leave its territory.

catastrophic situation

The announcement came as new satellite images show the massive destruction caused by the bombings in the city.

Despite Moscow’s claims that it does not attack targets where there are civilians, the residential areas of Mariupol have been reduced to rubble, according to satellite images.

image source, Getty Images to explain, Officials in Emmanuel Macron’s government consider the situation in Mariupol “disastrous”.

On the outskirts of the city, Russian artillery cannons are still on the offensive.

French officials described the situation in Mariupol as “disastrous” Macron called for civilians to be protected and allowed access to humanitarian aid, water and medicine.

“This deteriorating humanitarian situation is linked to the siege of the city by the Russian armed forces,” they said in a statement.

image source, Maxar to explain, The mayor of Mariupol claims that thousands of people have been killed in the city since the start of the Russian bombing.

According to the mayor of Mariupol, Vadim BoychenkoThousands have died in the city since the conflict in the eastern European country began.

The evacuated official told Reuters news agency that about 5,000 people, including about 210 children, had died.

Matilda Bogner, head of the UN human rights mission in Ukraine, told Reuters she believed “there could be thousands of civilians killed and injured in Mariupol”.

For its part, the International Red Cross confirmed news that one of its warehouses in the city had been attacked.

image source, Maxar to explain, It is believed that about 40% of apartment buildings in Mariupol have been affected by the attacks of the Russian army.

However, the entity told the BBC that all supplies at the warehouse had already been distributed.

The organization added that it did not have a “team on the ground” and therefore could not comment on the extent of the bombing.