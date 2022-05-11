Rural schools compete for students

There is a shortage of teachers, especially in rural areas. In order to change that, some schools are presenting themselves at an exhibition at the University of Greifswald – and also removing prejudices there.

Schwerin / Greifswald. Hannah Schaeffer and Shanaya Cobb moved to Greifswald to study, but then wanted to get out of town again. So the two student teachers got to know potential employers in the country at the school fair in Greifswald on Wednesday. At the fair, schools had the opportunity to convince future teachers to work and live in rural areas. Because many students hesitate before starting a career far from the cities. “Most of the bad connections, the long road bothers you,” Cobb said. “A lot of people also think that rural schools are not in a good digital position,” Schaeffer said. “But here we learned better.”

Many schools at the University of Greifswald have submitted themselves to remove such prejudices. “We are delighted when we can show that we are an attractive location,” said Principal Sarah Conrad Bauer of Mitte Passock Elementary School. Your school does a lot of outsourcing to hire teachers. There is currently a full-time job advertised in elementary school – with nine open positions. During the event in Greifswald, Konrad Bauer was confident: “We’ve already had some good discussions.”

But in general, the situation of schools in rural areas is difficult. “The status quo appears to be much needed,” said Michael Blank, President of the Education and Training Consortium (VBE) Mecklenburg-West Pomerania. “It’s hard to find trained teachers in cities, but it’s even more difficult in rural areas.”

According to the VBE, school authorities should create more incentives to attract young people to rural areas after their studies. Because: the problem will not go away in the coming years. “The baby boomer generation is gradually retiring from teachers,” Planck said. “Educated husbands have settled in rural areas especially. If two or three husbands leave, half the school is empty.”







Konrad Bauer said her school benefits from trade fairs like the one in Greifswald. “Personal contact makes a big difference. We can show students what we have and how people can live in our neighborhood.” Education Minister Simon Oldenburg (left) sees it this way. It is through personal contacts, she said in the ad, that potential teachers are likely to give a school in a rural area a chance.

According to Planck, this can only be part of the solution. “But in the end there has to be a big package of incentives,” he said. There is a need for catching shows, such as free use of cultural performances or cheap building space. “A little imagination is required here to create performances.”

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220511-99-238732 / 4