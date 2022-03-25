‘Rural areas have been deliberately weakened’

The District Council of the Bavarian Municipal Assembly, the main interest group of small towns and municipalities in Bavaria, met in Oberlsbach recently. It was about the draft update of the State Development Program (LEP).

“We see a clear consolidation of urban areas at the expense of rural areas,” was the thesis of county assembly chair Birgit Earp at the district board meeting. “Since recently formulated principles and objectives aim to prevent the development of rural communities, they are not acceptable,” Arps said.

The State Development Program (abbreviation: LEP) is a future interdisciplinary project of the Bavarian State Government for the Spatial System and Development of Bavaria. It is therefore of great importance, as spatially important decisions are made nationwide. The objectives set in it must be observed by all public bodies and justify the legal obligation to adapt land use planning. The principles set forth in the LEP must be taken into account in planning and measures of spatial importance.

“Contrary to what the partial titles of the substantive decision of the Council of Ministers and the justification for the amended decree suggest, the new specifications do not lead to the strengthening of rural areas or the alleviation of population centers. On the contrary, says Matthias Simon, Managing Director and Adviser for Building Law and State Planning at the Bavarian Municipal Council. “The opposite is true.”

Simon: “Misleading description”

As an example, Simon cited a paraphrase of the sub-chapters “Equalization and Sustainability,” “The Settlement Structure,” and “Internal development before external development,” where the idea of ​​“preserving the rural area” was at the same time “stimulating the development of centers.” “It is a misleading, dangerous and counterproductive label for the actual goal of equal living conditions in town and country.”

The Bavarian Association of Municipalities sees the danger that the current state development planning will lead to a halt in large-scale development of many basic centers, rural communities and their counties, with more pressure at the same time and overheating of densely populated areas. “Only development where all conceivable infrastructures are available,” is the creed. The assessment requirements are far-reaching in planning processes that will lead to the halting of any external development in rural areas.

Implications for Rhn-Grabfeld and in the Main-Rhn . region

The problem with this: “The principles mentioned will be reflected in the revision of the regional plans,” says Matthias Simon. The deputy mayor of Bavaria, Michael Gottwald, summed up the matter for the Ren-Grabfeld in the Maine Ren region. “The current draft of the regional plan provides for the withdrawal of the status as a central site with Oberelsbach, Fladungen, Unsleben and Saal an der Saale.” Four out of the six core centers will no longer be located in Rhn-Grabfeld. “However, these places also lose the opportunity for any further development in accordance with the objectives of the state’s development program.” County council members from the district of Würzburg and the lower main region of Bavaria expressed similar concerns about their regions.

“We are passing this on to our district associations, our communities and our towns,” said Lower Franconian representatives in Oberlsbach. “The targeted emptying of rural areas must be prevented.” However, the formal consultation process to update the regional plans has not yet begun.