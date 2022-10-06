‘Running from the Stars’, the movie was filmed on Netflix at Conversano

Conversano is the star of a new and upcoming title on Netflix. Yesterday, the film distribution company launched on its platform “Running from the Stars”, a new romantic comedy with dramatic, stimulating, deep and optimistic features.

Directed by Andrea Joplin, the film is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Chiara Parenti. In less than 24 hours, the movie shot in Puglia climbed to the charts and immediately returned to the top 10 most-watched titles on Netflix.

Although the novel that inspired the shooting was set in Molise, director and screenwriter Alice Urquiollo (the one behind other hits like Skam and Prisma) chose to put the story in a Conversano during the summer holidays.

the plot: Sole (Federica Torchetti) was born and raised in Conversano. He suffers from generalized anxiety disorder. She would like to change her life and get out of her comfort zone but the choice scares her. Her fears find sanctuary in Emma (Celeste Savino), Sully’s best friend who is leaving. Before she dies, Emma will write a letter in which she will try to get her friend out of her shell by marking a list of fears to face little by little. From here, Sole embarks on a journey of self-discovery where anything can happen.

Along with protagonist Federica Torchetti, the cast includes Cristiano Cacamo and Celeste Savino. The Conversanes actress who plays Emma had already announced her participation in this film while maintaining the secrecy imposed by the production.