hAmerican running coach Alberto Salazar’s life ban imposed by the American Center for Safe Sports in July 2021 is linked to sexual assault. While massaging, Salazar pierced a runner with his finger twice. This became known by the publication of the details of the interception procedure in the New York Times last week.

The jury ruled in January that the allegations made by the athlete in question were more likely to be true than untrue. The SafeSport Center announced Salazar’s exclusion from the sport with a note on its website and justified it with sexual and emotional misconduct; In principle, the organization does not comment on its actions and does not answer questions.

Salazar denies these allegations. “As a husband, father, and devoted human being, I consider any form of sexual misconduct toward another person personally reprehensible and a violation of everything I believe in,” she said in an email to The New York Times.

The 63-year-old is a superstar in the running world. In his early twenties, he won the New York Marathon and Boston Marathon three times. In 2001 he founded the Oregon Project with sporting goods manufacturer Nike, which produced, among other things, four-time British Olympic champion Mo Farah.

In 2019, the US Anti-Doping Agency suspended him for four years for promoting doping behavior and obstructing testing. Then the Nike running group disbanded. Since then, Constanze Klosteralvin has been training in third at the 5000m of Doha 2019 with Salazar’s former assistant Pete Julian.