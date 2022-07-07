Running bulls in San Fermin [EN VIVO]: Where to see, time and how to see the tour | International TV | Play RTVE | 24 hours online | the answers

The San Fermin Celebrations 2022which is one of the most famous Spain And every year they attract hundreds of thousands of tourists from all over the world and have started a day of hustle and bustle in which the most ardent followers participated as every year.

In the San Fermin 2022 celebrations in SpainIn general, for a week, every morning, hundreds of “boys” in white shirts and pants and a red sash around their necks ran before the bulls through the center of Pamplona, ​​having pledged themselves to the image of San Fermin.

What is known about the running of the bulls, where to see it, at what time and what will be the running path of the bull? San Fermin Celebrations 2022? In this note we explain it to you.

What is known about the San Fermin Festivals 2022

After the restrictions caused by the epidemic, in Spain expected to be San Fermin Celebrations 2022 Huge and transcendent, the authorities of that country expanded a security apparatus with no less than 2,700 agents over the course of the event.

In addition, as unfortunately reported in San Fermin HolidaysThe authorities called on those who attended the event to enjoy the tour and avoid sexual assault and other crimes related to sexual freedom. For this, there is also a dedicated team that will be vigilant on the streets.

about San Fermin 2022 celebrations in SpainIt is estimated that at least 800,000 and 1 million people will personally participate in the event.

Participating farms from San Fermin 2022 celebrations in Spainwe are:

7 July. Nunez del Covelo cattle.

July 8. Ymbro Livestock Source.

July 9. Livestock D. José Escolar Gil.

July 10. Cattle, not Mosella.

July 11. Livestock D. José Cebada Gago.

July 12. Gandela cattle.

July 13. Livestock d. Victoriano del Rio Cortes.

July 14. Miura farm.

What are the itineraries for San Fermin Festivals 2022

According to Spanish media, the methods of San Fermin 2022 celebrations in Spain They will start from the Cuesta de Santo Domingo, where young people sing San Fermin and wait for the stampede of bulls, which will leave the Church of San Sernin (San Saturnino).

From Santo Domingo, the bulls will run towards Plaza del Ayuntamiento, leave City Hall via Mercaders and continue along Calle Estavita, the longest and most emblematic stretch of the road.

Finally, in San Fermin 2022 celebrations in SpainYoung people and animals will climb through the Telefónica to enter the bullring.

Where to watch the 2022 San Fermin Festivals

San Fermin 2022 celebrations in Spain It can be seen from the social networks of the main Spanish media. Specifically, activities related to this celebration can be followed virtually on La 1, Channel 24 Horas and TVE Internacional. Likewise, they can be followed “online” through the RTVE Play platform.

Those who prefer to follow the traditional San Fermin 2022 celebrations in Spain Through the radio, they will also be able to do so through Cadena SER, which will broadcast a special program from 7:50 to 8:30 on Radio Pamplona; Next to Radio Nacional, Radio 5 and External Radio.

What time does San Fermin 2022 start in Spain

As is tradition, the San Fermin 2022 celebrations in Spain It will take place July 7-14 at 8:00 AM. The duration depends on the time it takes for the six wild specimens and the six specimens that guide them to reach the bullring.

It is worth noting that those who follow him San Fermin celebrations in Spain Each year, they know that any delay in this schedule is a sign of risk because a bull has escaped from the herd.