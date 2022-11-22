RUnido and South Africa will promote green hydrogen infrastructure and projects

This content was published on Nov 21, 2022 – 22:30

London, November 21 (EFE). – The United Kingdom and South Africa will join forces to boost economic growth and invest in turbocharging projects and green hydrogen infrastructure, British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, announced on Tuesday in a statement from Downing Street.

Marking the start of the two-day state visit to London of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the British CEO will present the next phase of the so-called UK-South Africa Infrastructure Alliance.

This phase will support South Africa’s economic growth through structural developments and provide greater access for British companies to projects worth up to £5,370m (€6,186m) in the next three years, according to the memo.

The UK Government will provide new technical assistance to South Africa to help unlock green hydrogen opportunities and enhance capacity in this key sector.

South Africa is the second largest economy on the continent and the UK’s largest trading partner in Africa.

The president is scheduled to attend a state banquet with the South African delegation at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, after which he will be received by Sunak at Downing Street, where they will have a bilateral meeting and lunch on Wednesday.

“South Africa is already the UK’s largest trading partner on the continent and we have ambitious plans to invest in both turbocharger infrastructure and economic growth,” Sunak confirmed in the statement.

“I look forward to welcoming President Rambabusa to London this week to discuss how we can deepen the alliance between our two countries and take advantage of shared opportunities, from trade and tourism to security and defence,” said the Conservative leader.

The London government has also indicated that a new alliance between the two governments on education and skills will also promote joint learning in technical and vocational education, and promote youth employment.

The funding from the UK will support technical and entrepreneurial skills in key growth sectors such as green technology and electric vehicle manufacturing, ensuring that young South Africans benefit from the green transition.

For his part, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stressed that the relationship between the United Kingdom and South Africa is “very important” to his country.

“We work together to create jobs, boost trade and investment and drive inclusive economic growth for Britons and South Africans,” the minister added. EFE

