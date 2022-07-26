Rugby – Australia’s rugby players reject rainbow jersey – sports

SYDNEY (AP) — Seven players of the Australian Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles from Sydney have refused to appear in a rainbow jersey in support of the LGBTQ community.

They cited “religious, cultural, and familial concerns” as reasons. The boycott sparked much discussion, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also stepping in. He said he hoped the matter would be settled quickly because “it is good that the sport becomes more inclusive”.

Because of their resistance, the Pros will not be used in the important game against the Sydney Roosters on July 28.

“In this particular case I also feel for these players. They were not included in the discussions about the shirt,” Manley coach Des Hassler said, referring to the club’s decision to send players to the field in the Pride shirt. “At the very least, they should have been consulted.”

At the same time, Hasler apologized to all minorities and the LGBTQ community. “Our goal was to be sensitive and enthusiastic about advocating for all the different groups facing inclusion issues on a daily basis,” he was quoted as saying by the AAP. The English acronym LGBTQ refers to people with different sexual identities and orientations.

Instead, due to poor management, the procedure “led to a great deal of confusion, discomfort and pain among many people,” Hassler said. The coach added that he himself would proudly wear the rainbow jersey.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220726-99-156953 / 4