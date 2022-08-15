Ruben Fernandez gives up Group B to Finland

It did not go well for another Galician representative, Jorge Prado, who finished ninth and twelfth, earning him eleventh in the Grand Prix with 21 points and far from the podiums he frequented in other sections of the season.

Last week’s big lead was Robin Fernandes, who was still defending in Finland, who finally lost to Dutchman Brian Bogers, who is now 32 points ahead of him. Behind Latvia Boles Jonas is 27 points behind. Jorge Prado is fourth, eight points off third.





Next weekend, the World Cup will continue in France, after which there will be two more dates for its closure: Turkey and the United States.


