RTL: Stern TV saves him space! ‘No theater for the perpetrators’

RTL: “Stern TV” Gives Him a Platform – “My Heart Shuts Down There”
It’s been in the headlines for several weeks. Comedian Faisal Al-Kousi caused quite a stir online with his comments about his knockout drops. Stern TV announced Wednesday (April 27) that he will be a guest of all people in RTL– The show will be. Is it right to give him a platform?
No, they think so RTLViewers and reaction on social media.
RTL invites Faisal Al-Qousi to Stern TV – shares a great story
Youtuber Silvi Carlsson, who herself was a victim of a knockout drop, released public statements on the subject and became very popular on social media. Not long ago, the comedian robbed her of a tasteless “joke”.
In Stern TV you must now talk about the subject as an affected person. “When I then expressed my interest, I was told that there would be a lively discussion between me and Faisal Al-Kawsi,” she says on her Instagram story.
Faisal Al-Kousi on Stern TV: RTL viewers are shocked
Her post will be published and commented on on Twitter. Here are some news on this topic:
- “The desire to bring people like Faisal al-Kusi in front of the victim after a week and not cancel their invitation, even though the victim requested it, is more than questionable.”
- “Now will ‘Mr.’ Kawusi get a platform on TV for his quirky behavior and talk?”
- “Why didn’t you just invite someone else to present their point of view? That would have been more appropriate.”
- Great, my heart is choking
Viewers also responded unequivocally on the official Instagram channel “Stern TV”:
- “Why are you calling the man, why?”
- ‘No stage for offenders’
- “How lost would you be in making a stage for someone like that?”
RTL invites Faisal Al-Kousi to Stern TV: That’s it
YouTuber and influencer Joyce Elge posted a selfie with comedian Luke Mockridge on Easter Sunday with the caption, “Have any of you found eggs here? I only got a few drops of KO.”
The post was widely circulated and severely criticized. Youtuber Silvi Carlsson also commented below: “I almost died from knockouts. Not cool, Joyce. Faisal Al-Kousi replied with a sentence: ‘Sylvi Carlsson, next time I’ll increase the dose, I promise.'”
After inviting Faisal Al-Koosi through RTL: Sylvie Carlson is stunned
After a video message from the comedian, the Sat.1 TV presenter shared and announced the end of Faisal Al-Qousi’s TV broadcast (more on this here!).
Like many others, broadcaster Sylvie Carlson was shocked by the decision. For her, her decision is clear: “I do not want to be the target of a stage created especially for him. Apparently, the editors decided that in case of doubt, they would rather hear his point of view than mine. “
Motsy Mabuz is now blown away by Faisal’s appearance on RTL’s Stern TV.
