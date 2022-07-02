Rovera and Turoll meet in Switzerland to “weave a common strategy”

The two figures from the ERC and Junts, Marta Rovera and Jordi Turoll, respectively, met for the first time in Switzerland since the former minister became his party’s general secretary. Esquerra and Junts expressed that the meeting “was talking about the political situation in Catalonia and the situation of the exiles” and “to weave a common strategy that promotes independence (…) and sharing of challenges such as equal opportunities, feminism and social justice”.

The meeting takes place nearly a month after the formation of the new administration of Junts per Catalunya and while the continuation of Laura Porras as Speaker of Parliament, who is on the verge of being prosecuted for alleged embezzlement, among other things, is being discussed. crimes.

From the Republican formation, it is believed that with this coming head-on, a new phase is expected in the relations between the ERC and the Junts.