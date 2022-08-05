Rostock Sea Wolves signs with Silom Maugbe

Silom Maugbe is the Rostock Sea Wolves’ third signing of the new season. Coach Christian explained the deal in Las Vegas in the Summer Basketball League.

Rostock. Sea Wolves coach Christian Heald’s trip to Las Vegas for the Summer Basketball Tournament in mid-July is now paying off for the Wolves, too. Rostock, the Bundesliga basketball club, announces the third newcomer to Silom Maugby. The USA with Ghanaian roots strengthens sea wolves as a center under the baskets and has signed for an initial period of one year. The 2.08-meter man is third in the lineup, along with Til Gloger and Gabriel de Oliveira, who is set to take the position. A total of ten out of twelve players are now under contract for the premiere season in the Bundesliga.

“I met Silom personally in the summer league and managed to convince him to eventually go to Rostock,” Held explained. “We’ve been in touch before, but it’s another thing to get to know the guys in person in a face-to-face meeting. In that respect, Las Vegas has been a huge hit for that reason alone.” In terms of genre, Maugby is ‘exactly what we really wanted and were looking for.’ For a long time,” Heald continues. With blocking and rebounding qualities, Mawugbe brings the defensive qualities the coach so highly appreciates, and Heald describes the newcomer as athletic and agile despite his size.