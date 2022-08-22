Ronnie Vargas Feels Like He’s On ‘Suiza’ In The Nex And Congratulates TVN For Signing ‘Datitos’, Who’s ‘Not My Friend’

Ronnie Vargas noted that on Nex 21, he feels “in Switzerland”, At the same time, he stated that he could now speak freely on certain topics without being called or pretended by “some superiors”.

“Now that I’m in the Nex, I’m in Switzerland, politically… I can talk about it here and there without a boss calling me and complaining,” said the commentator for La Cascara.

The caller, on the other hand, TVN has congratulated on bringing Roberto ‘Datitos’ Rivera back into the team of narrators.

“I want to send my regards to TVN because despite the fact that he is not my friend, not even a relative, they have taken ‘Datitos’, They brought him back… they took him out and he’s a great narrator, one of the best.”

comparison

Of course, Ronnie doesn’t know if the group has formed now Rivera, Julio Chiplot and Ricardo Icaza will be able to beat Medcom’s team of David Samudio and Miguel Remón.

On the other hand, Vargas denied that he “saw the floor”. Rivera or anyone else.

“Start, I’ve never seen anyone” He said.

To close, the man from “El Marcador” identified himself as a “Reveal the facts” and added that from “Switzerland” he has “freedom” to criticize, for example, “leave” Thomas Christiansen, the current coach of Reds.