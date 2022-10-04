Ronald Araujo underwent surgery in Finland and Barcelona sent him a private message – warmly – 09/28/2022

EXCLUSIVE CONTENT The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscription You know our plans

This Wednesday, as planned, Ronald Araujo He underwent surgery in Finland after an extraction he suffered in the adductor tendon of his right leg in the match against Iran from last Friday.

The defender, who ended up choosing to intervene after meeting Xavi Hernandez (his coach at Barcelona) and Richard Bruna (the Blaugrana team doctor), underwent surgery successfully.

The footballer underwent surgery by Finn Lasse Lempinen, the trusted doctor for Barcelona and the club, with a statement saying: “It is low and its development will affect its availability.”

In particular, they did not want the player to pass through the operating room for alternative treatment and be able to arrive despite not being filmed and in just a matter of days. It is estimated that the injury will take approximately two months to heal. Having surgery or not having surgery didn’t guarantee him that he would be in the World Cup, but undergoing the intervention gave him peace of mind to avoid future setbacks.

“I told Ronald privately, I’ll wait for him,” Diego Alonso said: In an interview with AUFTV at the end of the match against Canada with the illusion that the defender could be in the World Cup.

“After consulting with several professionals, we have decided that the best thing is surgery. Here it is not about choosing one or the other, it is about being healthy and back to 100% as soon as possible,” Football player pointed in a message.