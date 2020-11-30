Roman Grogan was involved in a Formula One horror accident during the Bahrain Grand Prix

On the first lap, Grosjean veered off the track after the third corner after some friction with Daniel Kviat and his Haas, and it exploded on collision and broke in half.

The French driver miraculously emerged from the flames after several seconds and was immediately taken care of by the emergency services on the side of the lane.

“He’s fine,” Gunter Steiner, manager of Haas, told Sky Sports. “He got light burns on the hands and ankles.” “He clearly shook and underwent all the necessary checks after an effect like this. He’s conscious.”

“As a precaution and for further medical evaluation, Roman will be hospitalized,” the Haas team added on Twitter.

Sky Sports estimated that there are between 18 and 20 seconds between Point of Impact and Grosjean emerging from the flame. The rickety and charred front half of the car, from which Grosjean was able to escape on his own, was embedded in the track side baffles. “In 12 years, I haven’t seen this much fire,” Alain van der Merwe, the medical van driver, told Sky Sports. “Then Roman just got out of the car himself, which is amazing after an accident like this. “It just goes to show all the systems, the aura, the barriers, the seatbelt, all of them work as they should. Without even one of these things could be a completely different result.” Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton wrote on Twitter: “I’m so grateful that Roman is safe. Wow … the risk we’re taking is no joke, for those of you who have forgotten that we put our lives on the line for this sport and what we love to do. We thank the federation.” Auto International acknowledges the tremendous steps we have taken for Roman to move away from it safely. “ READ Netflix stock falls just after downgrade at UBS Grosjean made his Formula One debut in 2009 and joined the US Haas in 2016, although he is scheduled to leave at the end of the current season. The 34-year-old has earned 10 crowning podiums in his career. After a long break, the race finally resumed and Hamilton claimed a record 95th victory of his career, with the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Alex Albon in second and third places respectively.

