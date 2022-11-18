Roma Tre University workshop

L’Eurovision Song Contest 2022organized by opinion to me Turin Last May, will be the topic of discussion in the workshop toRoma Tre UniversityTo be held at 11 o’clock on Tuesday November 22.

Titled workshop “Eurovision Song Contest 2022 (ESC 2022) – Rai Host Broadcaster for the biggest TV show in the world”is an initiative of Department of Philosophy, Communication and Entertainment Based on CommunicaThreeand educational security Communication sciences From Roman Athens.

He also cites communication “The workshop will provide an exceptional opportunity to experience the ‘behind the scenes’ of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 through the story of its creators involved in a year of intense and complex work, carried out alongside a highly talented team, to promote the public service, music, culture and organizational capacity of our country”.

They will speak at the event Simona MartorelliDirector of International Relations and European Affairs at Al Rai, H Claudius Vasulo, Vice President of Prime Time Entertainment and Rai Events. Both were the executive producers ofEurovision Song Contest 2022.

They will also be present Pierluigi Colantoni (Rai Communications Manager), Marco Consolo (Deputy Director of Entertainment Day Time Rai and Head of Production Eurovision 2022) e Antonella Delazaro (Ray Publista, Director of Trade Marketing and Special Initiatives)

to supervise the meeting Andrew FabianProfessor of Publication MarketingRoma Tre University.

Eurovision 2022: A big hit for rai music

IssuanceEurovision Song Contest From Turin It was definitely a hit for opinionNot only for the excellent reviews of the three evenings, but above all because opinion managed to achieve, withEuropean Broadcasting UnionAnd the Technically advanced displaywith a strong creative commitment, confirms that the Italian broadcaster is a leading company on the international scene, capable of handling and producing large-scale events.

