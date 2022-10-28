Rome’s British striker Tammy Abraham (centre, right) celebrates with his teammates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA Europa League Group C football match between HJK Helsinki and AS Rome in Helsinki on October 27, 2022. – – Finland OUT (Photo by Amy) Korhonen / Lehtikuva / AFP) / Finland OUT (Photo by EMMI KORHONEN / Lehtikuva / AFP via Getty Images)

Helsingin Yalkapaloclope gave the Giallorossi and Jose Mourinho’s coaching staff a severe headache. On Finland’s night, La Loba struggled too much and ended up winning 2-1 to remain predictable in Group C of the Europa League.

Roma had to win to put pressure and maintain a strong illusion of a place in the last 16 of the international competition. It wasn’t an easy task in the Northern Territory, and he even suffered a bit from HJK in the lockdown which was called off for offside.

Mourinho’s team searched for him at all times. A corner kick from Lorenzo Pellegrini found Brian Crisanti’s header hitting the crossbar. The ball was live in the small area and after several attempts Gianluca Mancini could not put it down. Finally, and inexplicably, Matthias Viña sent her.

In the 26th minute, Tammy Abraham frightened with a shot that was saved by Conor Hazard. After a while, Cristante opened the account after attaching another piece to his head, although, through VAR, the referee had to call off the capture for offside.

Roma sought so much that the score 1 to 0 came five minutes after the end of the first half. Pellegrin’s free kick found Abraham’s header that made her believe 1-0 that things were on track and without imagining the second half would be a roller coaster of emotions.

Eight minutes into the second half, by pure triangulation, Helsingin Galkapallope tied the score. Lucas Lingmann made a superb pass, Abd al-Malik Abu Bakari tricked and allowed it to pass, until Berbarim Hetemag finally shook with his right hand and made the score 1-1, to the delight of Mo, Roma quickly responded.

A quarter of an hour into the second half, Stephan El Shaarawy crossed the left flank and sent a cross that Arto Hoskkonen could not clear and ended up in his own net. And so the Giallorossi are back on the scoreboard even though they struggled a lot to sing victory.

HJK tied in the 33rd minute with David Brown’s 25 yards. Castle of Illusions appeared to be crumbling for the Italians although the VAR noticed an earlier foul and ruled out the goal to rest La Loba. Roma won 2-1 in Finland to join Ludogorets in the Europa League. Only a win at the Olympics, next week, will allow them to continue to compete internationally.

Photo: EMMI KORHONEN/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images