Roku Cyber ​​Monday deals: 70-inch Roku TV for $ 448, Roku Streaming Stick Plus for $ 29, Roku Ultra for $ 69

We are heading to Two internet, Black Friday deals on Roku models – our favorite streaming OS – continue unabated. The brand is for sale in all areas at retailers such as AmazonAnd the Walmart And the Best buy, With several models reaching or matching lows, including $ 29 for the Editors’ Choice Award winner, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus, and $ 69 for The all-new Roku Ultra And $ 100 for the new Roku Streambar. All broadcast devices can broadcast this 4K HDRAnd and Roku has just added AirPlay To its set of features, a lovely holiday gift for Apple fans. There are also a few good prices to be found on Roku smart TV options as well (although TV manufacturers seem to be switching the cheap prices to the Android TV platform this year).

Sarah Teo / Cnet The Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K is our favorite streaming device, and for under $ 30, it’s untouchable for value for money. Stick provides hundreds of apps, an excellent Roku interface, and a powerful remote to control volume. Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.

Sarah Teo / Cnet In the past month, we’ve seen a lot of deals on the expired Roku Ultra, but the 2020 model barely rolled out and actually discounted. From what we’ve seen, it’s a significant upgrade – with Dolby Vision and better wireless performance – and, at $ 69, it’s a pretty nice deal. Read our Roku Ultra review (2020).

Like the Roku Ultra, Streambar appeared about 10 seconds ago and is also getting a healthy opponent. For the same price as Ultra on a regular day, Streambar mixes a capable 4K streamer with an enhanced audio bar for dialogue. It even casts bluetooth for good measure. Read our Roku Streambar review.

Walmart We’ve never tested an Onn-branded TV (that’s Walmart’s in-house electronics line). But if you are looking for a giant screen TV with the Roku OS, here it is. This template appears to be a Black Friday SKU, born at the end of 2020 and selling for under $ 450. But that’s 200 dollars less than this The JVC model is identical in size, And turn on Roku too.

Walmart TCL 4-Series are our favorite recommendations for 32-inch TVs due to the Roku built-in platform, and it has nothing to do with picture quality. We expect Walmart’s Onn brand to perform roughly the same, and because it also has a Roku built in, it’s better value. This is the cheapest 32-inch Roku TV we’ve seen so far, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see better deals this week. And in case you follow, Amazon rival Fire TV costs $ 100 at the moment. READ Live updates - retail rebound lost its pace in August

Public The Roku Premiere isn’t as good as the Streaming Stick Plus – it lacks a voice control remote and a TV remote – but if those features don’t interest you, you can save $ 5.