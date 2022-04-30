Roger Federer loses the title of best player in Switzerland

For the first time in 21 years, Roger Federer has not topped the Swiss national player rating, which is updated twice a year and in New local leader Henri Laaksonen, No. 87 in the ATP rankings. Federer is ranked 44th in the ATP, and Stan Wawrinka, another Swiss tennis player is currently ranked 236th in the international rankings, This time it is not included in the national ranking for his long-term injuries.

Those responsible for preparing the rankings, valid for all national championships in Switzerland and which will be updated again in October, He indicated that players will be re-ranked once they score in the competition. In the women’s draw, the top seed went to Jill Tishman, who beat Olympic champion Belinda Bencic in her current WTA rankings.

Off the slopes since last August, Federer had expressed his desire to return to the competition in the middle of this year. At the age of 40, the tennis player from Basel still faces challenges, such as reaching Rafa Nadal in the Grand Slam tournaments, after the Spaniard achieved the number 21 of his career in Australia and surpassed Federer 20 and Novak Djokovic.