Rocket Lab says the restored boost is in “good condition”, some parts will return flying

Rocket Lab The Catch of the Day ship approached the first stage of the Electron missile.

The first stage, after going to space and spraying in 13 minutes.

The “return to dispatcher” mission appears on the launch pad. Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Launched successfully Its mission is to “return to sender” 10 days ago. Then, for the first time, the company attempted to recover the first stage of the electron booster from the ocean after this launch, and now Rocket Lab has provided a preliminary assessment of the vehicle’s condition.

In short, the company said at Update on their website“We couldn’t have asked for a better result than our first attempt at recovering and the team is happy.” The company added that the missile was back in good condition. “We will rehabilitate some components and restart them.”

The November 20 flight was the first time Rocket Lab had caught an electron from the Pacific Ocean. The missile is captured in waters off the coast of New Zealand, where the small missile is launched. Founder Peter Beck said the company wanted to assess the health of the first stage – and make the necessary adjustments to the heat shield and flight software – before moving to the final step of hunting an electron missile in the air with a helicopter.

Although they had run a number of tests prior to this mission, the company’s engineers weren’t exactly sure what they would get after an electron missile saw temperatures in excess of 2,400 ° C and velocities of up to 2.35 km / s as it descended.

To accommodate this turbulent environment with an electron creaking back through the atmosphere, Rocket Lab added thrust actuators to control the reaction to redirect the first stage for re-entry. The parachute system has also been added to slow its descent into the atmosphere.

How did the missile heat shield hold up in these circumstances?

“The platform has remarkably held up,” the company said. “The carbon composite structure was completely intact. As expected, the heat shield on the base of the stage suffered some thermal damage during re-entry. It was never designed for this loading condition, but before the heat shield was strengthened we wanted to see just how much heat it could take in without change. With a wealth of data on this now, our team has already begun working on upgrades for future recovery missions. ”

What the press release does not say is how well the rocket engine division performed with its nine Rutherford engines during re-entry. The company has also not released images for the engine division itself. This indicates that much work remains to be done to protect this area during re-entry.

‘The data is great’

However, it seems likely that Rocket Lab will get there. The company’s engineers now check and analyze “every inch” of the first stage recovered so they can optimize recovery systems before the next attempt. This won’t happen at the next Rocket Lab launch – the “Owl’s Night Begins” mission for Synspective, a Japanese ground photography company, is scheduled to launch on December 12th.

Instead, Rocket Lab says it will wait to launch another recovery mission in early 2021. It won’t attempt helicopter recovery this time either. The goal is to collect more data. “One set of data is great, but we are a conservative group and we want to validate everything a second time before moving on to the next stage of recovery,” the company said.

By recovering and re-flying the first stage of a vertically launched missile, Rocket Lab strives to become only the second company to do so – similar to SpaceX and the Falcon 9. Rocket Lab has now performed 16 electronic missions. In December 2015, SpaceX successfully landed a Falcon 9 rocket for the first time in its 20th Falcon 9 launch.

Image list by Rocket Lab