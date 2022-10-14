Robbie Coltrane, the legendary Hagrid in Harry Potter, has died at the age of 72

The sad news shocked the world of cinema and entertainment. Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, best known for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter saga, He passed away at the age of 72. The news was confirmed by his agent for American Gateway Microphones Deadline. Ruby had been ill for several years and died in hospital near his home in Larbert.

Robbie Coltrane dies in great mourning for the world of cinema

Robbie Coltrane took British TV screens with him The role of forensic psychologist Edward “Fitz” Coltrane in the TV series Crackerthat won Three consecutive BAFTA Awards for Best Actor, an honor matched only by another actor, Michael Gambon. He was also nominated for a BAFTA Award for Channel 4’s National Treasure and Tutti Frutti from the Scottish BBC. But that’s not all, he has also participated in James Bond films golden eye And the The world is not enoughWhere he played Valentin Dmitrovich Zhukovsky.

Actor Anthony Robert Macmillan was born in Scotland in 1950 At the age of twenty he took the stage name Coltrane in honor of jazz saxophonist John Coltrane.. His first film roles include Flash Gordon and Mona Lisa. But it was the Harry Potter movie franchise, which was launched in 2001 with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, to give him the dominant name as the cute bearded Hagrid. The actor recently attended HBO Max’s special reunion with a video Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Back to Hogwarts (our review here), which was held at the beginning of the year. A retrospective in which the actors who participated were symbolically invited through a message sent directly from Hogwarts, thus instantly merging the real world with the world of magic. The disappearance of the actor behind the role of Hagrid leaves an indelible void in the hearts of Harry Potter fans.