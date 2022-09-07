Road to Australia and New Zealand 2023: Italy and the Netherlands qualify for the Women’s World Cup

All roads lead to the last day of the qualifying group stageGermany that has already qualified, crushed Bulgaria 8-0, Sweden over Finland 5-0, Portugal over Turkey 4-0, Italy 2-0 Romania, Scotland 6-0 in Faroe Islands, Holland Iceland 1-0, England 10-0 Luxembourg, Stanway double and Spain 5-0 Ukraine. The biggest win in Switzerland vs. Moldova, the Swiss team won 15-0.
After the end of the first round in the European region, Sweden, France, Denmark, Norway, Spain, Germany, England and Italy are some of the teams already ranked. for him Women’s World Cup from Australia and New Zealand 2023. Scotland, the Republic of Ireland, Austria, Portugal, Bosnia and Belgium, among other countries, will play the European qualifiers scheduled on the FIFA date which will take place from 3 to 11 October, and the draw will take place for example on Friday 9 September.
The “Lionesses” scored twelve goals in two matches after European Women’s Cup, real madness. Spain scored eight goals in their last two official matches after the continental championship. The vast majority will take advantage of the upcoming international window to begin their World Cup preparations. So far 27 teams have qualified for the tournament Women’s World Cup 2023. There are still two international windows to conclude the International Women’s Calendar.
Sweden
Spain
Holland
England
Denmark
Norway
Italia
Germany
France
💯 Chronicle | Spain seals the perfect classification!
Full of victories, not conceding a single goal and scoring 53 goals: this is how the team leads George Velda.
✍🏼 https://t.co/y00Uwxn4u9#PlayFightAndWin pic.twitter.com/oTeWRA08zw
– Spain women’s national team Football (SEFutbolFem) September 6, 2022
-
European teams that will be in the qualifiers
Republic of Ireland
Scotland
Iceland
Austria
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Belgium
Swiss
Portugal
welsh
