Road racing in Australia: Van Vleuten also wins the World Championships – Liebert finished fourth

Status: 09/24/2022 10:21 AM

At the World Road Championships in Wollongong, Australia, Lianne Lippert missed out on the Brave Race Award by a hair extension. The German champion broke into fourth place in the thrilling final of the 164.3km road race on Saturday (24 September 2022). The golden coup was accomplished by Tour de France winner Annemick van Vleuten.

The Dutchman, who started with a broken elbow after falling in a mixed time trial, stunned competitors with an attack along her ground. Van Vleuten won by one second ahead of Lotte Kubicki (Belgium) and Silvia Persico (Italy).

Van Vleuten: ‘I should have done the race sitting down’

“I can not believe that”, said Van Vleuten, who has won all the major national tours this year with the Tour de France, Giro de Italia and Spain’s Vuelta. “I couldn’t run properly because of my elbow. So I thought I should attack from behind. It was hell, I couldn’t get out of the saddle and had to do the race sitting.” So Vleuten. This is the 39-year-old’s second title in road racing after 2019. In 2017 and 2018 she won the famous rainbow jersey in the singles time trial.

Libert attacks again and again

Lippert shaped the race with an aggressive driving style. In the final, the 24-year-old made repeated attacks, but in the end they were unsuccessful. Lippert also led the Escape group to the final. At the one kilometer mark, this was set up by chasers around Van Vleuten. The Dutch used the merger to launch an attack that its rivals could no longer hold back. “It’s very frustrating. I felt like I was one of the strongest players in the group. I really wanted to get on the podium and I gave it my all,” Liebert said of the sports show.

Just missed a medal: Liane Liebert

Bauernfind takes bronze in the U23 class

In the U23 class, which was also evaluated in the race, Ricarda Bauernfeind (Ingolstadt) brought the German Cycling Union (BDR) their fifth medal overall. The 22-year-old won the bronze medal in 20th place in the race. She had already finished third in the individual time trial.

Brett Zoe Baxtedt wins junior

Previously, it was clear that the German juniors had missed a medal in the junior race. After 67.2 km, Jet Simon (Kaiserslautern) took the 14th place as the best German with a difference of 2:21 minutes. The gold went to Brit Zoe Bäckstedt, who rose to her position as a favorite and successfully defended the title on her 18th birthday.

The World Championships concludes in Australia with the men’s road race on Sunday (from 2.15am CEST). German drivers are strangers.