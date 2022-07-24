Riviera 4600 Sports Yacht: European premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival

Australian luxury yacht maker Riviera has announced the European premiere of the new 4600 Sport Yacht Platinum Edition at the Cannes Yachting Festival, which kicks off on September 6.

The new 4600 Sport Yacht Platinum Edition is the epitome of innovation, luxury and inspiring spaces, with three cabins including a full center beam main deck and two bathrooms. The Croisette display will also include the 6000 Sport Yacht Platinum Edition and 39 Open Flybridge, both excellent examples of Riviera’s elegant design and build excellence.

Yacht owners and fun boaters will be welcomed aboard the Pantiero, at the Vieux Port of Cannes, from September 6-11. Rodney Longhurst, owner of Riviera Australia, said Riviera and European dealer representatives are very proud to offer these yachts from the Riviera’s diverse range of 24 models from 39 to 78 feet, each yacht sharing a legacy of 42 years of hull and design development.

“The yachts on display at our show at the Cannes Yachting Festival offer world-class design and finishes with exceptional cruising comfort,” said Longhurst. These are the basic elements that make more people want to own a Riviera yacht. Comfort to be experienced in the luxurious cabin decks, in the exquisitely designed spaces that offer the best places for outdoor living, leisure and relaxation in the Mediterranean. Combined with smart operating systems, they make navigating with Riviera even more enjoyable. We are very proud that the Riviera remains a popular choice among boat-goers across Europe, ever since our first yacht was delivered to new owners in Italy in 1985. Today, Riviera yachts can be seen in the marinas of Spain. In the West, to the Far East of Turkey, in France, Italy, Croatia, the United Kingdom and Germany.

From the generous hydraulic platform, through an electrically operated door, you enter a garage designed to store a series of water sports equipment under the cockpit. A new cockpit, with a covered lounge, has been created with a wooden dining table, on the left, while to the right we find a barbecue. The airy saloon flows into the cockpit through a sliding glass door and window. There is a fully equipped U-shaped kitchen on the left side of the saloon, just behind the rudder.

The elegant dining room is up front on the right hand side, and has a large wooden table surrounded by a luxurious U-shaped lounge that seats up to six people. 4600 offers three cabins and two bathrooms on the property’s bright deck, including a full center beam with full head height, a king-size central bed, and large hull windows that fill the space with natural light.

Power on board the 4600 sports yacht is provided by two Volvo Penta D6-IPS650s with 353 kW (480 hp) or two 441 kW (600 hp) Volvo Penta D8-IPS650s, which are backed by a five-year Volvo Penta warranty. Glass cockpit engines, transmissions and navigation systems.

www.rivieraaustralia.com