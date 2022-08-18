Rising vertically in space, braid in gray and blue and is an imperfect symbol of infinity.

The object was created in close collaboration with the city of Bozen as part of the redesign of the industrial and production district with the incorporation of urban art. This type of art can now be found all over the world and offers residents the opportunity to experience the culture on the street.The distinguished South Tyrol artist, Eduard Habicher, gave the structure the name Re-turn. This name leads to the logo and activity Santini Group Which has always been oriented towards the recycling and reuse of waste in accordance with the principles of circular economy.Habicher is known for stealing something from its original use and breathing new life into it: the steel beam. As is known, this is a prefabricated and standardized industrial product made of steel, which is very resistant and is also considered a material that is difficult to deform. But not for the artist, because even though he comes from an engineering background, he literally bends the material to his will and makes it easily become a flexible element.Indeed, thanks to a passionate devotion to forging, punching and welding, the keel loses its original dress, looks almost stringy and thus deforms into curved lines. As a result, the artist’s elements lose their roughness and acquire a contrasting light that attracts the attention of the viewer.

The return imposes itself on the viewer with a strong visual and emotional impact. The upper part of the case is painted blue, and the lower part has the color of stainless steel used. The grill rests on a Corten steel base. Habicher has managed in a remarkable way to combine the meaning of the entire corporate mission into one object, but not only because the object represents the values ​​of three generations pursuing the same vision: developing socio-ecological awareness through sustainability criteria and implementing waste cycle management in the foreground.

We have known for decades that our natural resources, such as natural gas, oil, coal, and mineral ores, are finite and depletable, or take geologic time to regenerate. This is where the artwork comes in, because the infinity symbol is a reminder of the great goal the Santini Group has set itself from the start: waste recovery and recycling.

If Re-turn is the new artistic expression of the original steel, it can be compared to the tireless commitment of Marino Santini, who 76 years ago laid the foundations of the Santini Group’s success story. This enthusiasm lives on with an enduring passion by his son Sergio and sons Mauro and Andrea.

The line of eight is broken from the returning object, and therefore it appears as a symbol of imperfect infinity, but this is exactly what is needed, because even waste cannot always be 100% recycled, but the pursuit of perfection always remains straight. The broken line also symbolizes the complexity of the system, because the circular economy consists of several steps: starting with raw materials, through design, production, production, distribution, use, reuse, repair, and finally waste collection. In this last stage, the waste is recycled as much as possible in order to reintroduce the raw materials obtained from it into a new, endless cycle.

It is a production and consumption model that involves sharing, reusing, remanufacturing and recycling materials. Once a product has performed its actual function and must be disposed of, its components are reintroduced into the economic and production cycle thus generating new values. Strictly speaking, return (restart).