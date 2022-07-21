Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are the two finalists to succeed Boris Johnson as UK Prime Minister

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel and UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss attend a session in the House of Commons in London, Britain on April 19, 2022. UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor / Posted via Reuters

Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Secretary of State Liz Truss were the two candidates. Among them, in the coming weeks, British Conservatives will have to choose their new leader and next prime minister to succeed Boris Johnson.

Conservative MPs voted among several candidates in back-to-back qualifying rounds, as of Wednesday with just two: Sunak with 137 out of 357 votes, and Gears with 113 votes. Among them they will now have to choose nearly 200,000 members of the Conservative Party and the winner will be announced on 5 September.

Former Defense Secretary Penny Mordaunt excluded 105 of her supporters.

So the UK is on its way to achieving its goals The first Asian prime minister -Sunak’s ancestors were Indian immigrants – o The third prime minister in the country’s history.

Conservative candidate Rishi Sunak leaves an office building in London, Britain, July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nichols

The final candidates must now campaign in front of the electorate and despite their strong support among MPs, Sunak is by no means sure of victory. Indeed, recent polls among party members have predicted that he could lose by a large margin.

MPs voted after Johnson appeared for the last time in the House of Commons. To answer the weekly questions to the Prime Minister before the recess of the House of Representatives who will have a new Prime Minister when he returns from vacation.

The British Prime Minister received applause from members of his Conservative Party after completing his speech in Parliament See also Iran is swapping prisoners for millions of dollars with the United States and the United Kingdom

“He helped us, you helped, to bring this country out of an epidemic and save another country from barbarism. And frankly, that’s enough to keep working. “Mission accomplished, pretty much,” Johnson said. The reactions of the opponents were also characterized by rejection in general, and at the end of the speech without joining the clamor of the ruling party.

“Bye dear!”The president bid farewell in Spanish to the famous phrase from the movie “Terminator” to applaud his supporters and ridicule the opposition who blamed him for the failures, deception, division and scandals in his three years in office.

(With information from AFP)

