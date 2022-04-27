Rick Scott asks Biden to exclude the governments of Venezuela and Cuba from the Summit of the Americas

US Senator from Florida Rick Scott asked President Joe Biden to exclude the Cuban “illegal communist regime” from the Summit of the Americas, scheduled for June in Los Angeles (California). It also calls for the exclusion of Nicaragua and Venezuela.

In a recent letter to Biden, Scott told the US president that it was “vital” not to allow this appointment to “legitimize the tyrants of Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua,” and that the United States “must” ban “those representatives of these “illegitimate regimes.” Attending the summit.

The Republican legislator and former governor of Florida asserts that the leaders of those three countries, Miguel Diaz-Canel, Nicolas Maduro and Daniel Ortega, are “dictators who starve their people, imprison political dissidents and suppress peaceful protests.”

He stressed that otherwise, “welcoming these evil and illegitimate leaders” or those who represent them would be detrimental to “the freedom and democracy movements in these countries.”

Democrat Biden urges it Juan Guaido invited to the summitPresident of the National Assembly elected in 2015 and leader of the opposition.

The senator asserts that “President Guaido is the legitimate leader of Venezuela and represents the interests of freedom-loving Venezuelans who are tired of Maduro’s tyranny, oppression and genocide.”

at Tweet in SpanishOn Tuesday, Scott urged the US president to “veto Díaz-Canel and her criminals” and stressed that “these tyrants can cry whatever they want” but will not stop “fighting for democracy and putting an end to their regimes.”

The United States responded to Cuba on Monday that it had not yet sent invitations to the Summit of the Americas, in the face of accusations from Havana that it was excluded from preparations for that meeting.

call himreFeith, spokesmen for the White House National Security Council and the State Department said there was “no invitation extended at this time” to the summit, without providing further details.

At a press conference, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez accused the United States on Monday of excluding Cuba from preparations for the meeting and respectfully urged Washington to clarify whether his country would be invited.

He also stated that the United States is putting intense pressure on “many governments in the region” who oppose Havana’s exclusion.

Although the United States did not want to confirm the point on Monday, a senior US official said in January that any leader “democratically elected” would be invited to the ninth Summit of the Americas.

The Summit of the Americas is an event that brings together the heads of state and government of the countries of the American continent and is held every three or four years. Cuba participated in the last two editions in Panama (2015) and Peru (2018).

It is scheduled to take place this year from June 6-10 in Los Angeles and will focus, among other things, on the Regional Declaration on Immigration and Protection that the United States is working on with partners from across the region.

The illegal Cuban communist regime has no right to attend the Summit of the Americas. That is why I urged Tweet embed To overrule Diaz-Canel and her criminals.

These dictators can cry all they want, but we will not stop fighting for democracy and the end of their regimes. https://t.co/lUyg8CiY9R pic.twitter.com/BPzXOFr5FU – Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) 26 April 2022

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to keep going and to make sure that uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read stays at your fingertips. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!