Ricciardo 2023 F1 reserve? “It’s all just a rumor right now.”

(Motorsport-Total.com) – Daniel Ricciardo has denied signing a contract as a F1 reserve driver for 2023. However, the Australian says he is in talks to make sure he is “still there” in the track.

© Motorsport Pictures Daniel Ricciardo wants to stay in Formula 1, just wondering about the team Zoom

After confirming in August he would leave McLaren at the end of the season – a year before his contract expires – Ricciardo is looking for replacements.

The eight-time Grand Prix winner has now agreed that he won’t be a regular Formula 1 driver next year. Instead, he is linked with a potential reserve role for one of the existing teams.

Ricardo hasn’t signed anything yet

While broadcasting the US Grand Prix qualifying qualifiers on Sky Sports, it was hinted that Ricciardo might return to his former team Red Bull for a backup role. But when asked about it, Ricciardo denied the rumours.

When asked if he will drive as a reserve driver for next season’s team, “No, I didn’t, I didn’t.” “It’s all just a rumor right now. Is there talk? Yes. But nothing written or anything.”

And the McLaren driver says he will “remain there”. Because he “still has ambitions for 2024” when he was aiming to return to racing full time.

The only full-time option for 2023 is Haas

“So I won’t completely retire from the sport, but of course nothing is guaranteed in 24,” he adds. “For example, I don’t have a place where I can say I will definitely take it. But I will stay there and try to work on getting back.”

When it was announced Ricciardo’s departure from McLaren, a number of teams still had vacancies for 2023. But now there are hardly any vacancies. With Williams planning to sign Logan Sargeant if he scores enough points to earn a premium license, Haas remains the only team with a choice.

However, Ricciardo appears to be distancing himself from a possible move to the US team: “With what is currently available, I feel better off sticking to my plan and going for something else.”

IndyCar Cancellation: The Oval deters it

However, this plan still does not include a change to the IndyCar series. Although Ricciardo visibly relaxed over the weekend at the US Grand Prix, former Formula 1 teammate Romain Grosjean tweeted that Ricciardo was “made for IndyCar”.

But his reaction was clear: “Forget it, ovals scare me, and my F1 ambitions are not yet finished, so that’s really the most important thing, I don’t want to deviate from it, but ovals aren’t a thing for me either.”

“Ten years ago I would have said yes. Now I can admit that I don’t like ovals,” continued Ricciardo. The program with courses on the street does not interest him either.

“They look fun, but I guess because I didn’t finish Formula One, I didn’t really look at it. The romantic part of it, America and all that would be fun. But yeah, it’s more like a fantasy.”