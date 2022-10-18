Riccardo Scamarcio and Annabelle Wallis in Barry, filming ‘Septimo’ for Netflix

The British actress who has a million followers on social media, has already posted some pictures on Instagram. He was not very accustomed to digital platforms, he was seen several times on the city streets. Annabelle Wallis and Ricardo Scamarcio, these days and at least until the beginning of November, are in Bari filming ‘Septimo’, produced by Picomedia for Netflix, and directed by Renato Di Maria. The actress – the former hero of blockbuster movies like X-Men – The Beginning and King Arthur and the Mummy – posted a photo of herself on the waterfront with a drink in hand on Sunday, addressing a number of likes and hundreds of comments. . Bari’s local police, to allow filming, have ordered a series of traffic restrictions in effect until midnight on Tuesday, November 1.

Accordingly, “non-stop” has been placed on the following streets and squares:

Camphor cycle:

– The side of the double street number for an extension of about 10 meters in front of Street No. 72

– Both sides, between Via Cardassi and Via Imperiani

Via Spalato, both sides, between Via Dalmazia and the waterfront N. Sauro San Nicolas Pier:

– The right side of the entrance corridor starting from the age of the waterfront. A. Di Crollalanza to the “Barion” Rowing Club

– Sea side for an extension of about 20 meters starting from the rowing club “Barion” in the direction of “Chirengeto”.

Augusto waterfront imp:

– The side of the land for an extension of 30 meters. It starts approximately from Via Genovese in the direction of Fortino di Sant’Antonio;

Exclusive to the access road to the Arch of Vico Corcioli, both sides

Via Melo, front civic 229, for a variable distance from 15 to 60 meters (depending on the specific needs to be highlighted with the street numbers specified in the alternative declaration of the notary deed that will be sent when marking) Piazza Vittorio Emanuele III via P. Pinto via Yo Giordano Via Cardassi, stretching between Via De Giosa and corso Cavour Via Imperiani, on both sides, runs between 1st and 17th Streets Strada Tomasicchio, stretching between the promenade of IX Maggio and across Leoncavallo, including the parking area in front of the peer numbers Piazza Diaz, motorway between parks and buildings, left side in the direction of travel, stretches between Via Volpe and Via Giandomenico Petroni via the card. A. Ballestrero

Instead, a “crossing ban” is established, when necessary and exclusively for the time required for needs associated with photography, on the following streets and squares:

through Venice Piazza del Ferraris commercial yard Corso Cavour, a section in the direction of travel between Via Cardassi and Via Impriani Via Spalato, a section between Via Dalmazia and the waterfront N. Sauro Adriatic Bridge via Crispy Giuseppe Filippo Tunnel via P. Pinto via Yo Giordano Via Cardassi, stretching between Via De Giosa and corso Cavour via the card. A. Ballestrero Waterfront in Cagno Abbrescia

n. Hike Geovin.