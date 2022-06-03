Ricardo Gareca and the plan to be in the UAE against Australia

The Argentine managed to complete his second participation in the World Cup. Photo: FPF.

Ricardo Gareca He does not want to leave any chance of a vital commitment to the play-off match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Argentine strategist is already analyzing potential competitors for the tournament. Peru national teamBut seeing them up close will give you greater clarity of their strengths and weaknesses. For this reason, “Tiger” planned for some time Watch the United Arab Emirates-Australia match 7th of next June.

The idea is to travel with Nestor Bonello, Antonio Garcia Bay and a video analyst to Qatar. And the potential opponents of “Blanqueroga” will play at Ahmed Ben Ali Stadium from 1:00 pm (Peruvian time), but on that day and at that time, according to Itinerary and schedule From “Bi-Color”, training should continue at the Sant Cugat High Performance Center.

For this reason, the one who will remain in charge for one day among the 28 chosen in Barcelona will be Nolberto Solano. There won’t be much time to waste, and once the Asian replay is over, Ricardo Gareca and the people who will accompany him will immediately return to the Peruvian camp in Spain. The most important thing is that it will already be clear which team they will face on June 13 and there will be five days of work with the most obvious target.

For now with the fourth training session with the full group, Eleven . is defined Which will start against New Zealand. Andre Carrillo didn’t seem to bother and the idea is that he plays until he reaches the best football rhythm in the play-off. At the moment, the first team suspects are Renato Tapia and Luis Advincula. Christian Ramos isn’t right either, but Carlos Zambrano has got the job for now.

In the friendly match that took place on Wednesday, Jordan recovered a ball in the middle of the field and with six consecutive passes, including with a heel, he found Al-Tamari coming from behind, out of the area and ready to hit him. It was a long-range shot that landed near the right post 17 minutes into the match. The play was grouped alongside left back Davidson. This should be analyzed by Ricardo Gareca for a possible duel against Australia.

Al-Tamry was responsible for achieving the partial 1-0 in the 17th minute of the match with a left-footed shot.

On June 5, the Peruvian national team will play an international friendly match against New Zealand, which will also play a playoff in the following days against Costa Rica. fencing It will play on Sunday 5th June at RCDE Stadium From 10:30 pm (Peruvian time).

Once the match is over, they will rest, and the next day they will continue training at the San Cugat High Performance Center until Friday, June 10 in the afternoon, when they will take the flight to Doha, Qatar. It should be noted that another friendly match is likely to take place on June 6, but against a team of the Spanish second division and only with players who were not against the “kiwi”. Competitor and schedule yet to be determined.

For the fifth training session football was held in a small space (Photo: FPF)

