Riano and Perez win gold again in Switzerland

Fernando Riano and mentor Dario Perez del Val won the gold again in Switzerland after nine hours of competing at the World Championships for the long-distance races held in Switzerland.

The pitcher athletes returned to their rights to a test where they experienced “a lot” on the latter part of the route as they had to overcome a 15-kilometer puncture on the last move.

Thus Riano and Perez achieved their big goal this year in a very difficult race due to the road (12 km running, 166 km tandem and 34 walking), due to demand, duration and weather conditions (27 degrees in the Swiss Alps). “It was a very difficult day today, we struggled and were strong – or weak – at the end, plus there was a hole in the last part of the tandem section,” Riaño explained, at the end of a test.

Advertising

The two boats completed the preparation for the World Long Distance Championships with many tests, shootings and classification achieved. This is the fifth time that Rianho has been on the starting line for a world championship, and it is the second time that Fernando and Dario have run in the world long distance championship, with the Spaniards already having the best track record in this category.

The race site, Zofingen, is also a legendary venue in sports in general and cycling and two-wheelers in particular. This year the event marked the 33rd anniversary of the event, with a large attendance of Belgian, Dutch, Swiss and American athletes, with a road that includes foot racing sections through woodland (more than 50 percent of foot racing took place across unpaved sections), ramps and 16 percent sections with a sidewalk ( pebbled).

The Great First Sunday of September in Switzerland,

Riano praises his tandem partner: “Dario has great qualities for all aspects of life; Professional, academic, personal and sports. He is a crack, he is able to anticipate the conditions of race and mental and physical ability which very few people possess. Going out to train or compete with Darío is a real luxury and shared learning. Yesterday was a real rift, in getting off, in organizing, controlling race times, paying attention to every detail… If Dario wasn’t racing with me yesterday, I highly doubt he would finish the world championship. Undoubtedly, the suffering of the unions, and since the dispute over the World Cup, we have become more united; A day we will never forget. Today is not the day to think about future challenges or dates, but we both agree that after the race, returning to ‘Swiss hell’ will not be the priority.

They’ve also had the opportunity to talk about the field of professional and personal training they’re planning to get or acquire (a master’s degree in the case of Dario and a doctoral thesis in the case of Fernando), but they also have moments of “joking, laughter and good humor”, even during the toughest times, as Riano admitted. .

Dario and Fernando think and share all the conditions that should be in a World Cup: to be able to play and come back in a good position. Starting with preparation, discipline, time spent and efforts to train. “Being in a World Cup is tough, competing in it and going further, winning it… you also have to have a bit of luck; any breakdown, mechanical issue, fall, injury or starting position in the race is important. Yesterday’s hole was an example of How everything can change in a second. They are also lessons that are applicable to any aspect of life,” they highlight.

Likewise, they also consider sports for people with disabilities and Paralympic sports where they assert that “the level is increasing and more urgent, highlighting the good moment for Paralympic sports in Spain”. “We are fortunate to have exemplary institutions such as the Spanish Paralympic Committee, the social group ONCE and CERMI that are standards for other countries. The best thing we can do together is take care of him and support him,” highlights Riano.

Fernando has his record with five world championships (via triathlon and duo) and three World Cup victories in triathlon, as well as several national titles in triathlon, duo, triathlon and cross triathlon, an impressive record that can be compared to the great numbers in Spanish triathlon.

Harrow in the shirt

On the shirt they bore the logos and image of Bodegas Lopez de Heredia Viña Tondonia, Bodegas Moga and the Jose Tomas Foundation. It happens that the socks they wore to compete (RDSocks) match the initials Riaño and Darío, which is another reason and relationship for this great tandem.