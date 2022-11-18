Ria and Kawa dominate the first day. 2 Baptist

Jonathan Rea was fastest in the first two sessions of the Australian Tour, this time SBK Australia 2022 This is disputed in the stunning circuit of Phillip Island. Kawasaki’s time was in the combine 1:31,127.

Northern Irish dominated both FP1 and FP2, ahead of Champion 2022, Alvaro Bautista, who finished tenth behind Ria. Bautista suffered a consequential crash at the Doohan Curve.

After the Spaniard and almost a tenth behind him, Alex Luiz finished third in the group.

Toprak Razgatlioglu could not pass the fourth fastest time, but more than four-tenths of Rea’s best time. He was followed by his partner, Michele Rinaldi.

Excellent replacement for the injured Iker Likona on Honda, Japan’s Tetsuta Nagashima, sixth on the first day of free practice.

Xavi Vierge (Honda) finished well short of the leading times (1’32.780), 14, 1.6 seconds. Ria. Behind him, Xavi Force, in a Tima Barney Ducati, finished only about 38k behind Vierg.

The weather conditions the pilots encountered last dawn (Spanish time) were very different from those they were used to, with much cooler weather.

Although some riders, such as Jonathan Rea, have argued that grip could be better with the cooler track, the truth is that times have been worse than usual, and Álvaro Bautista said grip was inferior to that of other occasions, when Runs in February, summer in Australia.

The best time of 2019, Bautista achieved in February was 1’30.327Eight tenths faster than Ria today.

SBK Australia 2022 – Top 6 in FP1 and FP2 combined:

1. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) 1’31.127s

2. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing Ducati) +0.105sec

3. Alex Lawes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +0.289s

4. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) +0.477sec

5. Andrea Locatelli (Bata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) +0.594sec

6. Tetsuta Nagashima (Honda Honda Team) +0.742s

…

14. Xavi Vierge (Team HRC Honda) +1,653

15. Xavi Force (Barney Spark Ducati) +1,687

Saturday schedules (Spanish time)

0:50-01:20: WorldSBK – FP3

02:25-02:45: WorldSSP – Super Bowl

03:10-03:25: WorldSBK – Super Bowl

04:30: WorldSSP – First race

06:00: WorldSBK – first race

Sunday schedules (Spain time)

00:30-00:45: WorldSBK – WUP

00:55-01:10: WorldSSP – WUP

03:00: WorldSBK – Superpole race

04:30: WorldSSP – Race 2

06:00: WorldSBK – Race 2