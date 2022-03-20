Rheda-Wiedenbrück Comprehensive School benefits from the project

Rheda-Wiedenbrück (GL) – The School Design Working Group at Moritz-Fontaine-Gesamtschule came at just the right time with the “Business Meet School” project, which brings together schools and craft businesses as part of the “Your Future is Colorful” project for young people. The white walls of the newly furnished recreation room at the “Lern-Freizeit” afternoon care in Rheda were uncoloured. So it made sense to take part in the announced project day and give the boys from AG an overview of the range of activities in the painting profession and the most important materials and tools for practical use.

Principal painter and varnisher Christian Frings could be won as a collaborating partner, who along with an apprentice answered the boys’ questions and impressed them with his enthusiasm for the painting profession. Craft professionals and students worked together on the wall design for the recreation room, masking the motifs, discussing the various color variants, and finally painting the wall. Since everyone involved was not only impressed, but also received positive feedback from all sides, the chair of the working group and her students decided without further ado to take up another room, this time at the Wiedenbrück site.

After initial difficulties, the “Learn-Leisure” room in Wiedenbrück was decorated in cheerful and attractive colours. The participating students are especially proud of the fact that they designed the second room without the professionals, regardless of the outstanding problem, and “the result turned out perfectly” they thought. By the way, this campaign did not cost the school anything: the materials were sponsored by the company Brillux, which started the “company meets the school”. Students of Moritz-Fontaine-Gesamtschule also took part in a competition with their project, where one day can be won with rapper Samy Deluxe and his DeluxeKidz association coaches. School children can try out hip hop disciplines like graffiti, rap and breakdance in the workshops. With the voting still going on, it remains exciting.

Homepage