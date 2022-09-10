A representative of the Royal Football Federation of Ceuta participated this week in the visit that took place at UEFA headquarters by all the teams participating in the professional tournament organized by the federation since 2019.

General Secretary Antonio Pérez, along with Sebastian Martinez and Ivan Chaves, were present at this “historic event”, as classified by UEFA itself, as this was the first time that a union with its hills had gone to the continental headquarters. Entity under the Strategic Management Program.

In this sense, UEFA wanted to highlight the work that has been carried out in these three years during which progress has been made in the development of the UEFA Strategic Plan and all the strategic plans of the federations that make up the Spanish football family.

During the visit to Nyon, Switzerland, the participants received training on various key issues for the development of their strategic plans by UEFA, whose representatives emphasized that the preparation and implementation of the strategic plan of the Russian Football Federation, with direct participation of all regions, is important. Success and an example for all European federations.

The representatives of the Territory, from Theodore Theodorides, Secretary General of UEFA, received their accredited certificates for the UEFA Football Strategy Management Course 2019-2020 at an emotional graduation ceremony.