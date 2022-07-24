REWE Lieferservice expands its range in the Frankfurt am Main region, Gütsel Online, OWL live

REWE Lieferservice expands its range in Frankfurt am Main

“Picking Loop” and “Picking by Light” speeds up the picking process in the new food ordering center

REWE delivery and delivery service

Do your shopping easily, quickly and above all with flexibility in terms of time: REWE has made grocery shopping from home easier for many years. With a delivery service warehouse in Frankfurt, more families in the city and the surrounding area can now be provided with an extended range of services and save time with their weekly shopping. Same day ordering and delivery is also possible in the main area.

A new food payment center has opened in West Frankfurt

More time windows, more products, more services – To respond more comprehensively to Frankfurt’s needs, REWE Lieferservice has now opened a food fulfillment center on site. Customer orders are selected on a storage area of ​​approximately 13,000 square meters and prepared for delivery by our own fleet of delivery vehicles with our drivers. # Houses in the metropolitan area and surrounding cities are supplied from the warehouse in Frankfurt-Rudelheim.

“We are pleased to be able to find more homes in Frankfurt. That’s why we start from our new location with permanent drivers and a large fleet of vehicles. Frankfurt is an important location, and we really appreciate the constant demand from Frankfurt residents,” says Jan Bracken, COO of REWE Lieferservice. The challenge, especially with fresh foods, such as fruits and vegetables, is that goods arrive at the customer’s door in the best condition and according to the cold chain »When selecting orders in paper bags, for example, care must be taken that heavy goods are at the bottom and delicate goods are on top. It is also ensured that customers receive optimally ripe fresh food, such as bananas. In the entire logistics process of the order – From the assembly of the goods to the transportation and delivery – we work with care and with trained staff.From here we supply fresh food to many families in the Frankfurt area every day.

“Picking ring” and “Picking by light” speed up the picking process

At the Frankfurt Food Fulfillment Centre, a “picking loop” is integrated into the landscape of the current delivery service system for the first time: during the picking process, delivery containers travel through eight different regions on a conveyor line arranged in a circle. Within each zone, the boxes are manually filled with items from adjacent shelves. With approximately 800 items available per round, the Picking Loop allows for reduced hunt times and run times during the picking process in the #dry goods area. The ring isn’t the only technological innovation in the latest FFC guide to REWE’s delivery service: the “Pick by Light” app was also introduced and thus tested for the first time in a long-term practical test. All shelves of approximately 13,000 square meters are equipped with #LED bars, which communicate with employees during the picking process: the system uses the last recorded item to select the next item in the picking process and shows the employee the product’s location via light signals on the shelf. This allows for a faster and more direct selection of required items as well as a significant increase in efficiency and simplification for employees.

Order your purchases online by 1pm and have it delivered “same day” to your home

In order to enjoy the convenience of so-called “same-day delivery”, customers in and around Frankfurt can shop until 1 pm on shop.rewe.de or via the app, choose the free delivery window from 5 pm and sit back and relax. The service allows you to choose from the usual large selection of more than 10,000 products Rewe.deTo deliver orders to the front door in the evening. The mix of fresh products such as #fruits, vegetables, dairy and meat products, but also REWE’s own brands, frozen products, and reusable drinks, which customers can order online from the REWE #delivery service, is unique in Germany.

Reinforcements required at Rödelheim

REWE’s delivery service employs approximately 3,000 permanent employees at its locations throughout Germany. “More colleagues are currently being sought as delivery drivers for the new delivery service warehouse in Frankfurt-Rudelheim,” says Jan Bracken. More information about working at REWE Lieferservice and about vacancies in Frankfurt can be found on the REWE website Delivery Service to exist.

This is how the system works

Online, customers can choose from several thousand items, including frozen products, fresh fruits and vegetables, meat and sausage products as well as dairy products, dry goods, and #beverages. on me shop.rewe.de Customers enter the required zip code and select “Delivery Service”. In the next step, the appropriate delivery time window is selected. Depending on availability, the appropriate appointment can be selected individually from short (2 hours) and longer (4 to 6 hours) periods of time. Then customers assembled their shopping cart individually. The minimum order value depends on the region and is a maximum of 50 euros. Depending on the size of the shopping cart and the desired delivery time window, delivery costs range from 0 to 5.90 euros. New customers even get their first order without shipping costs.

About REWE

With a turnover of €26.7 billion (2021), 161,000 employees nationwide and 3,700 stores, REWE Markt GmbH is one of the leaders in the food retail sector in Germany. REWE Stores are operated as branches or by independent REWE retailers.

The REWE Co-operative Group is one of the leading retail and tourism groups in Germany and Europe. In 2021, the company generated total overseas sales of about 77 billion euros. The REWE Group, founded in 1927, has more than 380,000 employees in 20 European countries.